The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has called the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant an act against humanity and a war crime that cannot be left unanswered.

She wrote about this on her Twitter.

“It is the children, women & men of Ukraine who will suffer the consequences of the terrible destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This is an act against humanity. A war crime which we cannot leave unanswered. Today, more than ever, Ukraine needs our help,” she wrote.

Recall that on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas said that the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces in the south.

In addition, the European Commission strongly condemned the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP by the terrorist country of the Russian Federation and said that the aggression of Russia reached an unprecedented level.

President of the European Council Charles Michel is shocked by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovska HPP, he promised to bring the Russian Federation to justice.

Meanwhile, Ukraine called on the EU and G7 to impose new sanctions against Russia for blowing up the dam of the Kakhovska HPP.