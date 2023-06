More Than 40,000 Kherson Region Residents At Risk Of Flooding Due To Blowing Up Of Kakhovska HPP

More than 40,000 residents of the Kherson Region are at risk of flooding due to the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupation army. More than half of these people are in the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin on his Twitter account.

Kostin had a conversation with the EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, during which he told him about the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam.

“Over 40 thousand people are in danger of being flooded. Ukrainian authorities are evacuating over 17,000 people. Unfortunately, over 25,000 civilians are on the territory under Russian control. And the occupiers are not carrying out evacuation. This is yet another blatant disregard for human life and international law,” he wrote.

According to him, the occupation administration of the Kherson Region does not evacuate residents of settlements on the left bank of the region.

Kostin expressed the hope that in response to Russia's actions there will be an adequate reaction from the European and world communities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the dam of the Kakhovska HPP, which led to the uncontrolled discharge of large amounts of water downstream of the Dnieper.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Russian occupiers took such a step to disrupt the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and divert the attention of the Russians from the events in the Belgorod Region.

Recall that earlier the media told what fate awaits the Kakhovka reservoir after the water rises due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovska HPP.