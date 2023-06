Water Level In Kakhovka Reservoir Falls By 1.5 Meters. How To Ensure Water Supply In Cities

The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is gradually decreasing and has already fallen by almost one and a half meters. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram.

“The water level in the reservoir is declining. It has fallen almost 1.5 meters. We were preparing for an emergency. The Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih Districts are equipped with specialized equipment for water transportation and pre-cleaning systems. Kryvyi Rih has a water supply reserve due to the maximum filling of the Southern and Karachunivske reservoirs," he wrote.

Lysak assured that the design and estimate documentation has been developed to provide the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Pokrov and Nikopol with sustainable water supply.

"All calculations are in the Ministry of Infrastructure. The tasks are clear. Everyone is working," the head of the region added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council said that from the districts of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs, evacuation by buses will be carried out.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, says that the Kakhovska HPP was blown up to pressure Ukraine and provoke a certain situation.

In Kherson, in the Korabel neighborhood, power supply was turned off due to flooding caused by the Russian explosion of the Kakhovska HPP.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the undermining by the Russian invaders of the Kakhovska HPP poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same time, the danger is confirmed in Energoatom, since now the water level in cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia NPP may fall. At the same time, the situation there is still controlled.

The explosion, which the Russians staged at the Kakhovska HPP, completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the HPP is not recoverable.