Due to the emergency situation caused by the occupiers undermining the dam of the Kakhovskyi reservoir, the President of Ukraine convenes an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This was reported by the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to hold an emergency meeting of the NSDC of Ukraine in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovskyi reservoir dam," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, and the evacuation of local residents began. Units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of the Kherson Region were alerted to alert and evacuate the civilian population from potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnieper River, namely: the villages of Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Liovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson - Korabel Island.

The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring. Hospitals and utility services have been alerted.

The Defense Intelligence reported that Russian troops mined the Kakhovska HPP back in April, and in recent weeks they also mined the supports and locks.

The Cabinet of Ministers called on the UN and the EU to send an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovska HPP.