Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Yesterday, our soldiers shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Shakhtarsk direction," the report said, but no other details of the downing were given.

The Ka-52 helicopter is a Russian combat helicopter, a command vehicle of the army aviation, which carries out terrain reconnaissance, target designation and coordination of the actions of a group of combat helicopters. The machine is capable of hitting armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower and aerial targets on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Western experts believe that in the south and east of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive, but the main forces have not yet appeared on the battlefield.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not deny that they are moving to counteroffensive actions. The epicenter of heavy fighting remains the Bakhmut direction, where the Defense Forces are successful.

At the same time, they warned that the Russians are actively spreading information about the alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive in order to divert attention from their defeat in the Bakhmut direction.