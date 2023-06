Western experts believe that in the south and east of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive, but the main forces have not yet appeared on the battlefield.

The Economist reports this with reference to its sources.

They believe that the counteroffensive began on June 4 in the southeast of the Donetsk Region and in the south. It seems that the Ukrainian military wants to cut the land corridor that connects Crimea with the rest of the occupied territory.

The publication drew attention to the attack in the area of Velyka Novosilka and Novodonetske in the Donetsk Region, as well as to successful actions in the Bakhmut area: there Ukrainian troops resumed their positions in the western and northern suburbs.

A Western official with knowledge of the situation says Ukraine has advanced five to six kilometers in the area.

The publication writes that one of the main blows may fall in the southeast direction.

However, obviously, Ukraine's main efforts are yet to come. The Ukrainian command should find the best places to break through Russian lines on a narrow section of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not deny that they are moving to counter-offensive actions. The epicenter of heavy fighting remains the Bakhmut direction, where the Defense Forces are successful.

At the same time, the Russians are actively launching information about the alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive in order to divert attention from their defeat in the Bakhmut direction.