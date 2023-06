The Russians are actively launching information about the alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive in order to divert attention from their defeat in the Bakhmut direction. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Why are Russians actively launching information about the counteroffensive? Because they need to distract attention from the defeat in the Bakhmut direction," she wrote.

Maliar noted that now the epicenter of the hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. She said that there Ukrainian troops move on a rather wide front, are successful and occupy dominant heights.

"In particular, the epicenter of the hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. There we are moving on a fairly broad front. We have success. We occupy the dominant heights. The enemy is defensive, wants to hold its ground," she said.

At the same time, Maliar noted that Ukrainian troops are now continuing their defense, the defensive operation contains, including counteroffensive actions, therefore, in some areas, the Ukrainian army is moving to offensive actions.

She also said that in the south the enemy is in defense, the fighting of local importance continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians are intensifying information and psychological operations about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, for this fake photos and videos about the hit equipment, killed soldiers and taken prisoners have already been prepared.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that as of now Ukraine is ready for a counterattack.