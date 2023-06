Situation Remains Critical. What The Second Day Of Bomb Shelters Inspection In Kyiv Showed

Almost 2,000 shelters and bomb shelters were checked in Kyiv as part of the audit, which was announced after the death of three people during one of the missile attacks on the capital. A little more than half of the shelters turned out to be ready for use.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industry, announced this in his Telegram channel.

On the second day, the audit of shelters and bomb shelters continues in Kyiv. During this time, it was possible to check 1,849 shelters.

According to the results of the inspection, it turned out that a little more than a thousand of them (55%) are ready for use.

The condition of 596 shelters (32%) does not make it possible to use them during air or missile attacks, and inspectors could not enter 242 (13%) shelters at all.

"Currently, a third of the city's shelters have been checked. The situation remains critical: half of the checked shelters are not ready," Kamyshyn summarized.

It will be recalled that on May 31, three people were killed in Kyiv as a result of falling fragments of a Russian missile shot down in the sky. They could not get into the bomb shelter because its doors were closed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday, June 1, that the operation of shelters and bomb shelters in the capital will now be controlled by patrol police.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to punish all those involved in the fact that the bomb shelters were closed during the air alert.