Due to the closed shelter in Kyiv, four people were detained - the first deputy of the Desnianskyi district state administration of Kyiv Iryna Alieksieienko, the director of the polyclinic with a closed shelter, his deputy, as well as a guard. This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the investigation into the tragic consequences due to the non-admission of citizens to shelter by law enforcement officers in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, four persons were detained - the first deputy of the Desnianskyi district state administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy, as well as a guard," the message says.

It is noted that currently, under the procedural leadership of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the three detained officials for the fact of official negligence that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and for the guard - for the fact of leaving in danger, which led to until death (Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As part of the investigation, prosecutors, together with the police, conducted searches in two departments of the Kyiv City State Administration, the premises of the Desnianskyi district state administration and a medical facility, where citizens were not given access to shelter during the air raid.

Investigative actions in criminal proceedings are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, June 1, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, firing 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down all the missiles, but two women and a 9-year-old child were killed as a result of falling debris. It is previously known that they were killed because they could not get to the bomb shelter in the polyclinic during the declared air raid because the doors were closed.

Law enforcement agencies have started criminal proceedings based on this fact. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Desnianskyi Department of the National Police in Kyiv.