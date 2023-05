French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the West to provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable security guarantees," being "much more ambitious" than so far.

The French President said this on Wednesday, May 31, in Bratislava, reports the French edition of Le Monde.

Macron noted that this issue will be the subject of collective discussion in the coming weeks, before the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

He stressed that Ukraine "today protects Europe" and is "armed so much" that it is in the interests of the West that Kyiv "has reliable security guarantees with us in the framework of multilateral relations."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the expected decisions from the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius in July. He named seven points.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that at the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in July, Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the head of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, said that Paris could help with the training of Ukrainian pilots.