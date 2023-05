The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, said that Paris could help with the training of Ukrainian pilots. She said this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, European Pravda writes.

"As President Macron said, there is no taboo on this. But we know that Ukraine is looking for F-16 aircraft, which France does not have," she said.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry emphasized that basic training and special training for the F-16 fighter should be distinguished.

"It is quite possible that we can contribute to basic training," Colonna added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets and the training of Ukrainian pilots on such aircraft will solve the problem of Ukraine's dominance over the aggressor country of Russia in the airspace.

On May 19, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would allow its allies to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

On May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, referring to the materials of the internal assessment of the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will also start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is working to provide F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.