At the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in July, Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the summit in Vilnius. We are invited, but we would like there to be some appropriate steps forward other than the status we have today in our relationship with NATO. We thank all NATO states that support us on the battlefield. In addition, we need strategic security guarantees... Even if we cannot be in NATO during the war, we would like to have appropriate security guarantees along the way while we are not yet in NATO. And it is the appropriate steps by NATO states to meet Ukraine, to these security guarantees that we expect at this Vilnius Summit," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will work on this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg invited Zelenskyy to take part in the alliance summit, which is scheduled for July 11-12 in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the long term.