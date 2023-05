Defense forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the military of the aggressor country of Russia, advancing through the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 30.

Syrskyi published a video recording of the combat work of the Ukrainian military.

"The outskirts of Bakhmut. The defense forces continue to move forward and destroy the enemy. Glory to Ukraine!" the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Lyman direction and defined specific tasks for the transition to active offensive actions soon.

On May 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, released a video with Ukrainian military personnel asking to "bless the decisive offensive."

On May 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the liberation of temporarily occupied territories continues continuously at various stages along the entire front line.