The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has visited the Lyman direction, identified specific tasks for moving to active offensive actions in a short time. It was stated on the Syrskyi’s Telegram channel on Monday, May 29.

The commander noted that the Ukrainian military continues to hold all positions and repel attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of Bilohorivka, Spirne, Novoselivske, Torske, while inflicting significant losses on the invaders in manpower and equipment.

"I met with the commanders of units and divisions performing tasks on the most "hot spots" of the front. We jointly discussed possible scenarios for the development of events in this direction and the current situation at the front. He noted that soon the time will come when we will turn to active offensive actions, identified specific tasks for preparing for them," Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander also presented awards to the military on the front lines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi released a video with the Ukrainian military asking them to "bless a decisive offensive."

On May 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories continues non-stop at various stages along the entire front line.

On May 24, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive, which allegedly already lasts several days.