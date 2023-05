The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stressed that the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories continues non-stop at various stages along the entire front line, and Ukrainians should not be asked daily "what's new with a counteroffensive?"

He said this in the telethon.

At the request of a journalist to comment on the counteroffensive as a whole, as well as the words of the adviser to the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak that the Defense Forces have launched a counteroffensive and it has been going on for several days, Yusov suggested asking himself the question "why now comment on this?"

"Well, let's just ask ourselves the question: why should we comment on this now?... As for the actions of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, it is clear that the liberation of the territories will be continued. And in fact, this continues non-stop at different stages throughout the front line. Both the defense operation and the implementation of the further liberation of our territories are ongoing," he stated.

Yusov stressed that Ukrainians should definitely not ask daily "what's new with a counteroffensive?"

"But of course there will be liberation: both Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories," he assured.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence added: "Until recently, our most popular song was "Easter is coming soon." Well, now it is relevant that "There will be an offensive soon." Will be. It'll be alright. "

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Defense Forces had launched a counteroffensive. It has been going on for several days on the entire line of the 1,500-kilometer front.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that with massive shelling, the Russians are trying to disrupt plans and preparations for active military operations during the spring-summer campaign.