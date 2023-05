The working group of the parliament submitted a bill on additional payments to the military for the approval of the Verkhovna Rada. Bill 9342 on issues related to military service during martial law was registered on the Verkhovna Rada's website on May 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for the monthly payment of additional remuneration to military personnel in the amount from UAH 30,000 to UAH 100,000 in proportion to the time of combat (special) tasks in the order, size and conditions established by the Cabinet of Ministers during the period of martial law.

Including:

conscript military servicemen are provided with additional remuneration - UAH 6,000 (in proportion to the time spent in military service);

servicemen who were injured (wounded, contusion, maimed) during hostilities, and who were placed at the command of the commander during the period of temporary unfitness for military service, established by the military medical commission - UAH 6,000 (during the time of being at the command);

cadets of higher military educational institutions, as well as higher educational institutions that include military institutes, military training faculties, military training departments - UAH 2,350 (proportionately to the time of study).

In addition, the bill provides for the possibility for military personnel during martial law to use a part of annual leave lasting 30 calendar days with the possibility of dividing it into parts, as well as leave due to family circumstances and for other good reasons with preservation of financial support lasting no more than 10 calendar days.

The bill also provides for mandatory referral of citizens called up for military service during mobilization, who have not previously completed military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and/or service in other military formations and law enforcement agencies, to a course of basic military training and training for military an accounting specialty, as well as establishing an obligation for commanders to prevent the participation in hostilities of servicemen from among those conscripted for military service during mobilization who have not completed a course of basic military training.

The period of basic military training cannot be less than one month.

The explanatory note to the bill states that its implementation does not require additional costs from the state budget.

At the same time, according to the calculations of Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, approximately UAH 1.9 billion will be needed for the implementation of the bill by the end of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, the Security Block proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to postpone the decision on the return of additional monetary compensation to servicemen in the amount of UAH 30,000. Security forces proposed to create a working group with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly develop amendments to the legislation, so that the relevant bill would be introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by the end of May.

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada returned a UAH 30,000 supplement to the military until the end of martial law, limiting the salaries of civil servants to 10 times the minimum wage (bill 8312). Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, noted that limiting salaries to 10 minimum wages is a very small saving, even 2% of the planned expenses will not be enough.

On April 11, a resolution, which blocks the bill on the return of payments to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

From February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary rewards to servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are outside the combat zone, has changed.