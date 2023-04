Rada Returns Additional Payment Of UAH 30,000 To Military, Limiting Salaries Of Civil Servants To 10 Minimum W

The Verkhovna Rada returned the additional payment of UAH 30,000 to the military until the end of martial law, limiting the salaries of civil servants to 10 minimum wages.

This was reported in Telegram by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, Razumkov's amendment No. 48 to bill 8312 regarding the regulation of certain aspects of the implementation of forced alienation of property during the legal regime of martial law was passed by 254 votes (adopted in total by 277)," the MP wrote.

But, according to him, you need to pay attention to the amendment itself.

It returns the allowance to defenders by saving on salary cuts for civil servants and management of state-owned enterprises (up to 10 minimum wages).

For the return of allowances to work:

- it is necessary to change the state budget;

- limiting salaries to 10 minimum wages is a very small saving. Even 2% of the planned expenses will not be enough. Let me remind you that we spent UAH 2.7 billion a day on payments to the military.

"That's why I wouldn't say so unambiguously yet that they have returned it. For now, it will be correct: "cash support for employees, officials and officials of budget institutions/state enterprises has been limited to ten amounts of the minimum wage," Zhelezniak concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary rewards to servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are outside the combat zone, has changed.