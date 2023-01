From February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary remuneration to military personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs system who are outside the combat zone is changing.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The procedure for paying additional monetary remuneration to servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs system changes from February 01, 2023... The changes will affect exclusively military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs system, who are outside the combat zone in different regions of Ukraine, conscripts and cadets of higher military educational institutions, officers of departments and headquarters, as well as some other categories," the statement said.

At the same time, it is emphasized that combat payments of UAH 100,000 per month will be saved to Ukrainian fighters fighting with the enemy on the front lines, the same applies to the families of war prisoners and missing persons.

"The decision to change the approach to the accrual of additional monetary remuneration will concern rear units and servicemen who are outside the combat zone, and was made in order to comply with the principles of justice to stimulate soldiers of the security and defense forces of Ukraine. Now payments directly will depend on the areas of stay of military personnel, the complexity and specifics of combat or special tasks that they perform," the ministry said.

It concerns the use of a new approach to the payment of UAH 30,000 and UAH 100,000, introduced by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 168 of February 28, 2022.

The Ministry of Defense notes that as of now all military personnel, including conscripts and cadets, in different regions of Ukraine receive an additional monetary reward of UAH 30,000. At the same time, fighters who, risking their lives, perform tasks in combat areas, but do not directly participate in battles with the enemy, receive exactly the same additional payments.

In this regard, the issue of differentiating the amount of remuneration depending on the place, conditions and peculiarities of service in the formations of the security and defense forces of Ukraine is overdue.

At the same time, in order to increase the level of social protection of military personnel and their families, from February 1, the monthly (basic) size of monetary support (without additional remuneration) of military personnel will be increased so that its minimum level for the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service is not less than UAH 20,100, and for persons of ordinary rank and officers of the State Emergency Service and police of the National Police - not less than UAH 17,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to an electronic petition instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider raising salaries for the military.

On February 28, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced an additional reward of UAH 30,000 or UAH 100,000 per month depending on the degree of participation in hostilities.