The law enforcers propose the Verkhovna Rada to postpone the decision on the return of additional monetary compensation to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We received a letter from the law enforcers with their vision regarding the remuneration of personnel," he wrote.

Arakhamia added to his message a copy of a letter from law enforcers addressed to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, where they note that the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 10 provides for the return of payments of additional monetary rewards to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000, and this proposal cannot be accepted in the proposed version, as it does not solve the range of problems related to the monetary remuneration of military personnel.

The letter states that the approach to payment should be more differentiated and developed together with representatives of servicemen and command. It is also noted the importance of a fair wage system not only existing on paper, but also funded.

The authors of the letter propose to create a working group with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly develop amendments to the legislation so that the relevant bill is introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by late May.

Until then, law enforcers ask not to consider the draft resolution, which blocked Stefanchuk's signing of the already adopted law.

The letter was signed by Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Serhii Shaptala, Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deyneko, Commander of the National Guard Yurii Lebid, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk.

Arakhamia notes that the Servant of the People faction shares this approach and believes that the issue of the military cannot be resolved without the participation of the military itself, therefore he will propose to postpone consideration of the blocking resolution No. 8312-P and immediately create a working group of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the government and the law enforcers. in order to work out a final decision regarding the socially sensitive issue of the remuneration of defenders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Verkhovna Rada returned a UAH 30,000 supplement to the military until the end of martial law, limiting the salaries of civil servants to 10 times the minimum wage (bill 8312).

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, noted that limiting salaries to 10 minimum wages is a very small saving, even 2% of the planned expenses will not be enough.

On April 11, a resolution was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which blocks the bill on the return of payments to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000.

From February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary rewards to servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are outside the combat zone, has changed.