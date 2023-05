The National Police has exposed, detained and transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine two men who filmed the work of air defense during the morning shelling of Kyiv. It was stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Monday, May 29.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs noted that a resident of Kyiv saw two young men filming air defense work, and informed the police about this.

"Police responded quickly and found one of the men in the Sviatoshynskyi district. To detain another one, who disappeared in a BMW before the police arrived, a special operation was introduced. In half an hour, he was also exposed on Ushakova Street," the report said.

Law enforcement officers handed over these two men, 26-year-old and 23-year-old residents of the capital, to the SSU to further clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

Detention. Photo: National Police

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive strike on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones.

On the night of Monday, May 29, air defense forces destroyed more than 40 strike drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 11 Iskander missiles that the Russians launched at the Kyiv Region and Kyiv around 11:30 a.m., Monday.