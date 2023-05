Overnight into May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the AFU.

It is reported that from 12 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities with cruise missiles and attack drones.

"This time, the enemy fired up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles from nine Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area," the air force said.

The enemy attacked from the north and south with Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles Shahed-136/131. About 35 strike drones in total.

During the night, air defense worked in the areas of responsibility of all air commands of the Air Force: Center, East, South, and West.

The forces and means of air commands, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the AFU, destroyed 67 air targets:

– 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 29 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

– 1 reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi District, debris broke through the roof of a residential building without casualties.