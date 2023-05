On the night of May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets - drones and cruise missiles - over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi district, debris broke through the roof of a residential building, without casualties.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this.

"In general, more than 40 air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense. No strikes were allowed on Kyiv! We thank the air defense for the excellent work! (Final data are in the reports of the General Staff and the Air Force)," the message says.

Popko reported that this night the enemy used Shahed barrage ammunition, according to preliminary information. Also, according to him, almost at the same time as the UAV attack, enemy TU-95MS launched cruise missiles, probably X-101/555, from the Caspian region. The attack on the capital was combined, from different directions.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized that the enemy is trying to hit its key targets and at the same time exhaust the resources of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, with these constant attacks the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension.

"As a result of falling debris, the roof of a residential building broke through in the Podilskyi district, without casualties. No information about the victims has been received so far. The data of the operational summary is being updated and clarified," Popko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last night the Russian Federation used 59 Iranian attack UAVs Shahed for a massive attack on Ukraine, 58 of them were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.