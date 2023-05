The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 11 Iskander missiles that the Russians launched over the Kyiv Region around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the second time in a day, the enemy carried out a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Around 11:30 a.m., it attacked the Kyiv Region with land-based ballistic and cruise missiles from the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex. In total, 11 missiles were launched: Iskander-M and Iskander-K from the northern direction. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said earlier that the Air Defense Forces and means destroyed all aerial targets over Kyiv.

On the night of Monday, May 29, the air defense forces destroyed more than 40 attack drones and cruise missiles over Kyiv, a residential building was damaged by debris in the Podilskyi district, there were no victims.