The options for the end of the war, which do not provide for the liberation of all the now occupied territories of Ukraine, amount to the recognition of the defeat of democracy and the preservation of the Putin regime and, as a result, the growth of conflicts in global politics.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, wrote about this on his Twitter.

"Any "compromise scenario," which involves the liberation of NOT all the territories of Ukraine and which is periodically talked about by "anonymous sources" in European and American elites, is tantamount to the recognition of the defeat of democracy, the gain of Russia, the conservation of the Putin regime and, as a result, a sharp increase in conflicts in global politics. All this is Russia's blue dream. The question is rhetorical: why do individual public actors continue to play the "Russian media scenario" and delay the conflict?" Podoliak wrote.

The adviser to the head of the Presidential Office did not specify what the post concerns. However, this happened against the background of the fact that on May 26, the American edition of The Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the visit of the Special Representative of the PRC for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, said that during a visit to Europe, Hui proposed calling Ukraine for a ceasefire, provided that the occupied territories are kept by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, it became known that China will send a Special Representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, to Europe and Russia in order to "facilitate negotiations."

Recall, on May 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with the Special Representative of the PRC Li Hui after his arrival in Kyiv.

Also, the Office of the President of Ukraine told the Special Representative of China Li Hui about the formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.