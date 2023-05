Ukraine Will Not Go To Loss Of Territories Or Freezing Conflict With Russia - Kuleba To Special Representative

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting with the special representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China Li Hui discussed ways to stop Russian aggression and stressed that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would imply the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict. It was stated in the message of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, May 17.

On May 16-17, China's special representative was on a visit to Ukraine in accordance with the agreements reached during a telephone conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 26. During this visit, the Foreign Minister met with Li Hui and discussed the interaction between Ukraine and China, as well as ways to stop Russian aggression.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba informed the special representative of the PRC government in detail about the principles of restoring sustainable and just peace on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He stressed that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would imply the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict," Kuleba emphasized.

The parties also discussed China's participation in the implementation of the Formula of Peace of the President of Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, nuclear security guarantees and other important international efforts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a long telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was the first conversation between the president and the Chinese leader in all time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that after a conversation with Xi Jinping, Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to China.

On May 12, CNN, citing a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, announced the trip of China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, to Ukraine and some European countries.