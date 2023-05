Special Representative Of China Hui Calls On European Countries To Recognize Annexation Of Territories Of Ukr

During a visit to Europe, the Special Representative of the PRC for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, proposed calling on Ukraine for a ceasefire, provided that the occupied territories will be maintained by the aggressor country Russia.

It was reported by the American publication The Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the course of Hui's visit.

The interlocutors of the publication said that during his tour of the European countries, the Special Representative of the PRC sent a clear message to Western leaders about the need to call on Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire.

At the same time, Western countries should force Ukraine to abandon the temporarily occupied territories in the south and east of the country in favor of Russia.

Western officials told the publication that now it is not necessary to reject China's efforts to resolve the conflict. At the same time, they doubt that Beijing is able to act as an honest mediator due to its close ties with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the interlocutors of the publication emphasized that peace between Ukraine and Russia is not possible until Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.

Western officials believe that with the help of Hui's tour, the PRC is trying to test the unity of Western countries in the issue of war.

"We explained that freezing the conflict is not in the interests of the international community if there is no withdrawal of Russian troops," the publication quoted one of the interlocutors as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, it became known that China will send a Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, to Europe and Russia in order to "facilitate negotiations."

Recall, on May 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with the Special Representative of the PRC Li Hui after his arrival in Kyiv.

We also reported that the Office of the President of Ukraine told the Special Representative of China Li Hui told about the formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.