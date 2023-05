China To Send Special Envoy To Ukraine And Russia To “Promote Peace Talks”

Li Hui, Special Representative of the People's Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine as part of a tour of some European countries. During the trip, he will also visit the aggressor country of Russia.

American CNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

Hui will tour on May 15. During his trip, he will visit Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany and Poland.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the visit of the special representative is one of the manifestations of Beijing's commitment to “persuade and promote talks,” as well as the fact that the country "is firmly on the side of peace."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a long telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It was the first conversation between the President and the Chinese leader in all time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that after a conversation with Xi Jinping, Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to China. Pavlo Riabikin, who had previously held the chair of the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, became the Ambassador.