Number Of Wounded In Dnipro Increased To 30, There Is Still No Contact With 3 People - Lysak

The number of people wounded in Dnipro due to the missile strike on a polyclinic has risen to 30, there is still no contact with three people who may have been at the scene of the strike. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A residential quarter. A medical facility, a veterinary clinic, and high-rise buildings around. Today, everything here is made of broken glass. And also - fragments of enemy iron. Everything was soaked in smoke, tears and human grief. There are already 30 victims, including two children. With three people who could be here, there is still no connection," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lysak previously reported that the number of people killed in Dnipro due to a missile attack on a polyclinic increased to two, the number of injured - to 23, and among the wounded - boys aged 3 and 6.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling about the strike on Dnipro, called the Russians inhumans and stressed that Ukraine must defeat them irrevocably and as soon as possible.

