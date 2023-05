Death Toll In Dnipro Increased To 2, Body Of Killed Man Recovered From Rubble Of Veterinary Clinic Building

The death toll in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack on a polyclinic increased to two, the body of a killed man was recovered from the rubble of a nearby veterinary clinic building. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The body of a killed man was recovered from the rubble of the veterinary clinic building, which was also damaged by the enemy... Today's missile attack on Dnipro took the lives of two people," he wrote.

Lysak expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of a missile attack in Dnipro, a three-story building of a medical institution was partially destroyed with subsequent burning, as well as a fire in an adjacent building occurred.

The fire at the medical facility was extinguished on an area of 1,000 square meters. In the one-story building of the veterinary clinic, the area of the fire was 200 square meters. Rescue units have already eliminated it.

In total, 52 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service for liquidation of the consequences.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that one person was killed and 15 injured as a result of a missile attack on a polyclinic in Dnipro.

Later, Lysak reported that among the wounded in Dnipro were boys aged 3 and 6, and that the number of victims had increased to 23, and a 69-year-old man who was passing by killed.