Number OF Victims In Dnipro Up To 23, 69-Year-Old Man Who Was Passing By Killed - Lysak

The number of victims in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack on a polyclinic increased to 23, a 69-year-old man who was passing by was killed. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are already 23 victims in Dnipro. 21 are in hospital, three of them are in severe condition. A 69-year-old man was killed. He was just passing by when a missile of Russian terrorists hit the city," he said.

Lysak also reported that the rescuers managed to contain the fire in the medical facility, extinguishing is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that one person was killed and 15 injured as a result of a missile attack on a polyclinic in Dnipro.

Lysak reported that among the wounded in Dnipro are boys aged 3 and 6.