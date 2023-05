One person was killed and 15 were wounded as a result of a missile attack on a polyclinic in Dnipro. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status as fighters with everything humane and honest. A missile attack on a polyclinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 have been wounded," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling and the rescue of the victims are ongoing at the site. All necessary services are involved.

He expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported in Telegram about the missile attack that two buildings caught fire, and the fire covered 500 square meters in total. Rescuers are now putting out the fires.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lysak said that on Friday, May 26, terrorist forces of the aggressor state of Russia attacked a medical facility in Dnipro, resulting in casualties.