National Guard servicemen, one of whom is known as the "Zaporizhzhia Avenger," shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft over the temporarily occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It was stated in the message on the Facebook account of the National Guard on Thursday, May 25.

"Downed plane of the Russian Federation near Melitopol - the "Zaporizhzhia Avenger" is back! In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy actively uses combat aviation. On May 25, the occupation troops of the Russian Federation tried to strike at the positions of the defense forces of Ukraine with the use of a pair of Su-25 from the air. At this time, the National Guardsmen were on combat duty - the "Zaporizhzhia Avenger" and his fellow. The fighters clearly identified the enemy aviation and accurately worked on air targets from MANPADS," the report said.

One of the aircraft was completely destroyed as a result of the hit, but the pilot managed to eject into the temporarily occupied territory, while the second plane was shot down by the “Zaporizhzhia Avenger,” after which the enemy Su-25 went to an emergency landing, where there were dull explosions and a black column of smoke rose. The guardsman on the pseudo "Zaporizhzhia Avenger" in general destroyed 7 enemy aircraft, the National Guard said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a Ка-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the aggressor country of Russia.

On May 21, air defense destroyed a Su-35 multi-purpose fighter of the occupiers. It was destroyed over the Black Sea during the launch of a missile on the territory of Ukraine.

Recall that on May 13, four aircraft of the occupiers crashed in the Bryansk Region of the Russian Federation within a few hours: two Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter.