The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have shot down a Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the Air and Space Forces of the aggressor country Russia.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU dated Wednesday, May 24.

"Over the past day, our soldiers destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter," the message reads.

The General Staff did not specify which unit's servicemen shot down the occupiers' helicopter.

It is also not said on which part of the front the Russian invaders lost the helicopter.

According to Russian military casualty data released today, Russia has lost 296 helicopters of various types since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ka-52 Alligator is a reconnaissance attack helicopter developed by the Kamov aviation enterprise. Capable of engaging armored and unarmored vehicles, manpower, and aerial targets on the battlefield.

According to data from open sources, in total, Russia managed to produce about 170 Ka-52 helicopters. The cost per unit is about USD 16 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, May 21, air defense systems destroyed the Su-35 multipurpose fighter of the occupiers. It was destroyed over the Black Sea during the launch of a missile over the territory of Ukraine.

As earlier reported, on May 13, four aircraft belonging to the occupiers crashed in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation within a few hours: two Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and a Su-35 fighter.