Russian propagandists report that Мі-8 helicopters allegedly fell in the city of Klintsy, Bryansk Region, due to an engine fire, although people heard an explosion before the fall. Some media report about two Мі-8 helicopters.

Judging by the information coming from the propaganda media of the Russian Federation, but such that it still needs to be checked, the Russian Aerospace Forces today lost two helicopters and one Su-34 in the Bryansk Region. Many are now pushing the theory that it was "friendly fire."

Initially, it was reported that the helicopter was shot down - people heard an explosion before the fall. Kremlin media later wrote that the fall was due to an engine fire.