On the evening of May 21, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Russian Su-35 aircraft. This is a fourth-generation Russian multipurpose fighter.

This follows from a statement by the head of the press service of the Kherson Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"The sight of the downed analog Su-35 was unbelievable. Air defense — Power! The evening became more interesting," said Pletenchuk.

Earlier, information appeared on the network that a Russian Su-35 was shot down over the Black Sea, which was intended to launch in the direction of southern Ukraine.

The Su-35 is a fourth-generation Russian multirole fighter. Developed in the Russian Sukhoi OKB in 2008. The Su-35 is one of the main fighters of the Russian Air Force.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 13, four aircraft of the Russian occupation army crashed in the Bryansk Oblast within a few hours: two Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and a Su-35 fighter.

Official Moscow has not yet commented on this incident. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has also been silent for the third day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 15, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, confirmed the downing of Russian aircraft in the Bryansk Oblast.

As of May 15, Russian federal TV channels did not show any story about the events in Bryansk Oblast.