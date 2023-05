The Pentagon is convinced that the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine can last several months, and this is at best. It was stated by U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, CNN reports.

It would take “several months at best” before Ukraine could exploit the F-16, he said. And it is also necessary to work out a number of details before the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use Western aircraft in large numbers.

“We are not under any circumstances going to get F-16s or another Western fighter in significant numbers into the hands of the Ukrainian Air Force in something less than at least several months,” Kendall said.

At the same time, the U.S. the Air Force Secretary, in communication with journalists from the Defense Writers Group, drew attention to the fact that this is still a relatively short time, since it usually takes more than 2 years to train a new American pilot to work with such an aircraft. Even a refresher course for an F-16 pilot who hasn't flown in a while can last up to 5 months.

It is worth noting that in public, the United States has argued for months that fighter jets are not at the top of the priority list, will quickly deplete the available funding to help Ukraine instead of more important weapons, such as Abrams tanks and Patriot missiles.

“Kendall described what appeared to be a sudden about-face for the Biden administration as a decision that it was the right time to begin preparing Ukraine’s military for the future,” CNN reports.

“Ukraine is going to remain an independent nation. It’s going to need a full suite of military capabilities for its requirements, and so it’s time to start thinking longer term about what that military might look like and what it will include,” Kendall said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is working to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to control F-16, but it is not able to provide Ukraine with the fighters.

Spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that we are talking about more than 12 aircraft. Aircraft will be transferred probably by units.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting training on F-16 fighters to support their brothers on the battlefield.