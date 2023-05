Ihnat Tells How Many F-16 Fighters Ukraine Can Receive From Allies

In the future, Ukraine may receive several dozen F-16 fighters. Aircraft will be transferred probably by units.

The spokesman for the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

As Ihnat noted, during the transfer by units, we are talking about more than 12 aircraft.

"Thus, several dozen aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine first to solve current tasks," said the spokesman for the Air Forces command.

At the same time, he noted that today there are four types of main aircraft in the arsenal of Ukraine:

Su-24;

Su-25;

MiG-29;

Su-27.

"These all types of aircraft can be replaced with a single F-16 multirole aircraft," Ihnat observed.

Recall that Zelenskyy welcomes the decision of the United States to support the "aircraft coalition."

In addition, Denmark can transfer its F-16 to Ukraine, but first it will concentrate on training Ukrainian pilots.

Zelenskyy is also confident that Ukraine will receive modern fighters after a successful counterattack.

Meanwhile, Poland is ready to continue to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. However, it is not ready to provide F-16, because the country does not have many of them.