Belgium is ready to train Ukrainians to pilot the F-16 but cannot provide Ukraine with aircraft.

The European Pravda online media outlet writes about this with reference to DeMorgen.

"At the summit in The Hague at the beginning of this month, during the meeting of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the Prime Minister, the issue of the F-16 was raised. We said that we cannot supply the planes, but we can train the pilots," said the office of the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

The Belgian Air Force has been flying F-16s from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin since the late 1970s. So, they have a lot of experience with these aircraft.

Belgium cannot provide F-16s to Ukraine because all Belgian aircraft are currently in use. In particular, to protect the airspace of the Benelux and Baltic countries. These are missions that Belgium cannot or does not want to give up, De Croo's office explained.

The Belgian army has about 50 F-16 aircraft. Over the next few years, the remaining aircraft will be gradually replaced by 34 new F-35s.