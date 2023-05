Britain Will Begin Training Ukrainian Pilots In Summer And Working To Provide F-16 Fighter Jets For Ukraine

Great Britain will begin the initial phase of training for a group of pilots from Ukraine this summer. They will undergo basic training. The British government announced this on Monday, May 15.

Downing Street recalled that in February Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that Britain would develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots.

This will be done to support Ukraine's efforts to create a new Ukrainian Air Force equipped with NATO-compliant F-16 fighter jets.

"This summer, we will begin the initial phase of basic training for Ukrainian pilots. We will adapt the program used by British pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills that they can use on other types of aircraft," the British government said in a statement.

As stated, this training "goes hand in hand with Great Britain's efforts to cooperate with other countries to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has chosen for itself as the best."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelenskyy is also confident that Ukraine will receive modern fighter jets after a successful counteroffensive.

