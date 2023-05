Ukrainian Pilots Will Be Trained On F-16 Planes. Biden Confirms US Intentions

U.S. President Joe Biden during talks in Japan confirmed that Ukrainian pilots will train on F-16 fighters.

Joe Biden announced this at a press conference at the G7 summit.

"I told Zelenskyy that the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16, will begin. So that Ukraine can protect itself," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is working to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to control the F-16, but it is not able to provide Ukraine with fighters.

Spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that more than 12 aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine. Aircraft will be transferred probably by units.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting training on F-16 fighters to support their brothers on the battlefield.