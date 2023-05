President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Japan in the coming days and, in particular, will discuss an "aircraft coalition" in support of Ukraine. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak called an official statement by the United States about their participation in the "aircraft coalition," in particular about the training of Ukrainian pilots on aircraft, including F-16, a historical event.

"The event on which the team of the President of Ukraine worked, it has finally officially happened today, and the message of President Biden, with whom the President will meet in the coming days, and I think that he will talk not only this issue, but also many other issues in detail. But from today we can officially say about the creation of an "aircraft coalition." And this suggests that Ukraine will soon have everything necessary to protect our Ukrainian sky, our cities and our citizens," Yermak said.

He confirmed that Zelenskyy from Saudi Arabia is going to Japan, where in particular he will meet with Biden at the G7 summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Friday, May 19, arrived in Saudi Arabia. He began a working visit with a meeting with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al Saud and told him about the situation in Ukraine, opposition to the Russian aggressor and the Ukrainian formula for peace. Zelenskyy also spoke at the Arab League summit as a guest of honor.

On May 21, Zelenskyy is expected to attend the G7 summit, which takes place in Hiroshima in Japan.