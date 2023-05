The United States will support the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16.

It was reported by CNN with reference to a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Agreement was reached at the G7 summit.

It is clarified that the training will be held in Europe, not in the United States, but American personnel will participate in the training along with their European counterparts. It is planned that the exercises will begin "in the coming weeks" and will last several months.

“As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them,” CNN quoted its source as saying.

The report notes that the United States and its allies are now providing exactly the assistance to Ukraine that will make it possible to carry out offensive actions this spring and summer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is working to provide F-16 fighter for Ukraine.

Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to control the F-16, but it is not able to provide Ukraine with fighters.