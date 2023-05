President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia. I will speak at the Arab League summit. I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and conduct other bilateral negotiations," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that during the visit he will emphasize the priorities - the return of all political prisoners of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories, the return of all prisoners and illegally deported people, the presentation of the Ukrainian peace formula, the implementation of which must involve as many states as possible, guaranteeing the energy security of the next winter.

He called the protection of the Muslim community of Ukraine another priority.

He said that the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity party, Mustafa Dzhemilev, had arrived in Saudi Arabia with him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy headed the advisory council on de-occupation and reintegration of the occupied Crimea.

On May 21, Zelenskyy is expected to take part in the G7 summit, which is being held in Hiroshima, Japan.