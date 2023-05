Great Britain announces an embargo on the import of diamonds from the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. Importation of copper, aluminum, and nickel from Russia is also banned.

The Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said this on Telegram on Friday, May 19.

“Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak announces an embargo on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum, and nickel from Russia,” Yermak wrote.

He noted that the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, also announced his intentions to restrict trade in Russian diamonds.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on April 21, Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported that the European Union does not intend to introduce a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia and restrictions on the Russian nuclear sector in the new package of sanctions.

On April 6, Andrii Yermak announced that Bulgaria had closed the loophole for bypassing sanctions by Russia.

On February 24, the United States imposed sanctions against nine ministers and heads of 47 regions of Russia.

Also, on February 24, Great Britain announced introducing new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.