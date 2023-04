Bulgaria Closes Its Ports To All Russian Ships - Yermak

Bulgaria has closed a loophole in EU sanctions against Russia that allowed some vessels of the aggressor country to enter Bulgarian ports.

It was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that since April 8, Bulgaria has been closing its ports to ships certified by the Russian shipping register.

"The country blocked a loophole in EU sanctions that allowed Russian vessels to enter under the flags of other states," Yermak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the Council of the European Union decided to include bypassing sanctions in the list of crimes.