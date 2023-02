US Sanctions 9 Ministers And Heads Of 47 Regions Of Russia

The State Department of the United States of America has published a list of citizens of the Russian Federation, against whom the United States imposed new sanctions.

Ministers and heads of Russian regions fell under American restrictions.

The corresponding information is published on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

"The United States will continue to take actions against Russia until it ends its brutal war against Ukraine. Today, the Department of State is taking actions to increase the costs on President Putin’s regime,” the report said.

Thus, the United States imposed sanctions on nine Russian ministers, namely:

Aleksey Olegovich Chekunkov – Minister of Far East and Arctic Development;

Valeriy Nikolayevich Falkov – Minister of Science and Higher Education;

Anton Olegovich Kotyakov – Minister of Labor and Social Protection;

Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Kozlov – Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology;

Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich Kurenkov – Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters;

Olga Borisovna Lyubimova – Minister of Culture;

Oleg Vasilyevich Matytsin – Minister of Sport;

Maksut Igorevich Shadayev – Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media;

Nikolay Grigorevich Shulginov – Minister of Energy.

The United States also imposed sanctions against the heads of 47 regions of the Russian Federation:

Igor Yuryevich Babushkin – Governor of the Astrakhan region;

Yuriy Vasilyevich Bezdudniy – Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area;

Aleksandr Vladimirovich Brechalov – Head of the Republic of Udmurtia;

Aleksandr Leonidovich Burkov – Governor of the Omsk Region;

Roman Viktorovich Busargin – Governor of the Saratov Region;

Andrey Vladimirovich Chibis – Governor of the Murmansk Region;

Mikhail Vladimirovich Degtyarev – Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory;

Mikhail Yakovlevich Evraev – Governor of the Yaroslavl Region;

Makhmud-ali Maksharipovich Kalimatov – Head of the Ingushetia Republic;

Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov – Head of the Republic of Kalmykia;

Oleg Leonidovich Khorokhordin – Head of the Altai Republic;

Vladislav Tovarishchtayovich Khovalyg – Head of the Tuva Republic;

Andrey Evgenyevich Klychkov – Governor of the Orel Region;

Igor Ivanovich Kobzev – Governor of the Irkutsk region;

Kazbek Valeryevich Kokov – Head of the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic;

Natalya Vladimirovna Komarova – Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area – Yugra;

Veniamin Ivanovich Kondratyev – Governor of the Krasnodar Territory;

Valentin Olegovich Konovalov – Head of the Republic of Khakassia;

Roman Valentinovich Kopin – Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Area;

Oleg Nikolayevich Kozhemyako – Governor of the Primorye Territory;

Murat Karalbiyevich Kumpilov – Head of the Republic of Adygea;

Valeriy Igorevich Limarenko – Governor of the Sakhalin Region;

Dmitriy Nikolayevich Makhonin – Governor of the Perm Territory;

Pavel Viktorovich Malkov – Governor of the Ryazan Region;

Vladimir Vladimirovich Mazur – Governor of the Tomsk Region;

Sergey Alimovich Melikov – Head of the Dagestan Republic;

Oleg Vladimirovich Melnichenko – Governor of the Penza Region;

Gleb Sergeyevich Nikitin – Governor of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region;

Sergey Konstantinovich Nosov – Governor of the Magadan Region;

Vasiliy Aleksandrovich Orlov – Head of the Amur region;

Aleksandr Mikhaylovich Osipov – Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory;

Artur Olegovich Parfenchikov – Head of the Karelia Republic;

Igor Mikhaylovich Rudenya – Governor of the Tver Region;

Aleksey Yurevich Russkikh – Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region;

Vladislav Valeryevich Shapsha – Governor of the Kaluga region;

Vadim Mikhailovich Shumkov – Governor of the Kurgan Region;

Sergey Konstantinovich Sitnikov – Governor of the Kostroma Region;

Aleksandr Valentinovich Sokolov – Governor of the Kirov Region;

Vladimir Viktorovich Solodov – Governor of the Kamchatka Territory;

Rashid Borispievich Temrezov – Head of the Karachayevo-Circassia Republic;

Sergey Evgenyevich Tsivilev – Governor of the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass;

Aleksandr Vitalevich Tsybulskiy – Head of the Arkhangelsk region;

Aleksey Sambuyevich Tsydenov – Head of the Republic of Buryatia;

Mikhail Yuryevich Vedernikov – Governor of the Pskov Region;

Stanislav Sergeyevich Voskresenskiy – Governor of the Ivanovo region;

Yuriy Viktorovich Zaytsev – Head of the Mari El Republic;

Artem Alekseyevich Zdunov – Head of The Republic of Mordovia.

As Ukrainian News Agency previously reported, earlier today, February 24, the UK announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

We also reported that today Australia and New Zealand announced the introduction of additional restrictions on Russia.