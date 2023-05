On Thursday, May 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out offensive actions on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, thereby creating a springboard for a further counteroffensive. This was reported in Telegram by the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The width of the breakthrough strip was 2,000 meters, and the depth was 700 meters.

According to preliminary data, the enemy lost at least 50 people killed, hundreds of occupiers were injured. Four more Russian occupiers were captured.

Several Russian warehouses with ammunition were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU liberated about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut, but the enemy is advancing in Bakhmut.

In addition, Syrskyi reported on May 16 that the Defense Forces of Ukraine, using the principle of active defense, are carrying out a counteroffensive in some directions near Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), Wagner mercenaries in Bakhmut are like rats in a mousetrap.

On May 15, Syrskyi said that the advance of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Bakhmut is the first success of offensive actions during the operation for the defense of Bakhmut.

Earlier, Ukrainian fighters showed how they destroy the Russian Zmey Gorynych near Bakhmut.