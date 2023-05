The defense forces of Ukraine, using the principle of active defense, counterattack in some directions near Bakhmut, Wagnerites in Bakhmut are as rats in a mousetrap. The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that he visited the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in the Bakhmut direction, presented awards to the defenders, and also presented gifts to the fighters.

"Bakhmut direction. Visited commanders and warriors on the front lines. Each of them is the author of a new page of the history of our war. Wagnerites climbed into Bakhmut like rats to a mousetrap. Using the principle of active defense, we resort to counter-offensive actions in some areas near Bakhmut. The enemy has more resources, but we are destroying its plans," he wrote.

Syrskyi noted that together with the commanders of units and subdivisions, they discussed and made the necessary decisions to continue the defense operation, calculated all possible scenarios for the development of events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, Syrskyi said that the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive actions during the Bakhmut defense operation.