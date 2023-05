The Armed Forces of Ukraine released about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut, but the enemy is advancing in the city of Bakhmut. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information about the progress of hostilities should be considered in the complex of all measures of the defense operation and not be taken out of the context of events. For example, for several days, our troops liberated from the enemy in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut about 20 square kilometers. At the same time, the enemy is advancing somewhat in Bakhmut, completely destroying the city with artillery. In addition, the enemy is raising units of professional paratroopers. Heavy battles are ongoing with different results," she said.

Maliar noted that in the current situation, the Ukrainian troops are doing their best and even more, the fact that the defense of Bakhmut continues and there are advances in certain areas is the superior strength of the Ukrainian fighters and the high level of professionalism of the defense command.

She emphasized that the enemy has an advantage in the number of people and weapons, at the same time, thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, it has not been able to implement its plans in the Bakhmut direction since last summer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Tuesday, May 16, reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine, using the principle of active defense, are carrying out a counteroffensive in some directions near Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), Wagner mercenaries in Bakhmut are as rats in the mousetrap.