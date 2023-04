President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Pavlo Riabikin as ambassador to China. This is stated in decree No. 239 of April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Riabikin Pavlo Borysovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China," the decree says.

Riabikin, 57, was Minister for Strategic Industries in November 2021-March 2023.

In November 2020-November 2021, he was the head of the State Customs Service.

From March 2017 to November 2020, he led the work of the Boryspil International Airport state enterprise as CEO.

From July 2014 to September 2015, Riabikin worked as deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Riabikin served as Ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark from August 2009 until June 2010.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with the leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Zelenskyy believes that this conversation, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations.